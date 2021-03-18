HC orders inspection of Kinnimangalam mutt

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State Department of Archaeology and Tamil University, Thanjavur, to conduct a joint inspection of Ekanathan Mutt in Kinnimangalam near Madurai on a public interest litigation petition that said that Tamil inscriptions said to be over 2,000 years old were found at the site.

Hearing the PIL petition filed by M. Arulanandam of Madurai, a Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi also directed Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to form a committee, inspect the place and file a report. The petitioner said that art historian K.T. Gandhirajan had found the inscriptions last year.

He said that there was a need for a dedicated archaeological excavation at the site and places around. The local people and archaeologists had made the demand for an excavation of the site and were visiting the sites to study their significance, the petitioner said.

The petitioner apprehended that some people without knowing the significance of the stone inscriptions could destroy them. He also apprehended that the area around Kinnimangalam was facing encroachment and the site itself could be encroached upon. Therefore, authorities should step in to protect it, he said.