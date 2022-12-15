HC orders inquiry into land use

December 15, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account serious allegations made with regard to utilisation of land granted by the government for establishing an industrial home for women at Tallakulam here, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Commissioner of Land Administration to conduct an inquiry and pass appropriate orders.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the direction while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by D. Devasahayam, who said land parcels measuring 31.10 acres at Tallakulam were assigned by the government to an American Christian Missionary in 1912 for establishing an industrial home for women, subject to certain conditions.

The petitioner said in 1973 some portions of the land were illegally transferred to the Church of South India Trust Association (CSITA), which failed to follow the conditions of assignment. He sought a direction to the authorities to recover the land.

The allegations were, however, stoutly refuted by the CSI Madurai-Ramnad Diocese, which said it had acted only in terms of assignment conditions.

The court directed the Commissioner of Land Administration to consider the petitioner’s representation, conduct an inquiry and pass orders after affording due opportunity to all the parties.