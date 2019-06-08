HC orders extension of affiliation to college

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed Anna University to grant extension of affiliation to a private college offering management course in Dindigul.

The university had rejected the application for renewal filed by Vijay Institute of Management, Dindigul, on the ground that there was deficiency in classrooms and the library. Following the rejection, the college filed a compliance report stating that all deficiencies were set right.

However, the university again rejected the grant of affiliation dissatisfied with the state of the library. The Inspection Committee that assessed the deficiencies was unhappy with the books and journals. However, it was submitted that there was no prescribed catalogue on the specific kinds of books that had to be purchased.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar observed that when the names and titles of the books were not prescribed, the deficiency cannot be questioned. Moreover, the college had three times more than the required limit of books at the library. Taking into account that the college was functioning for more than a decade and sought extension of affiliation, the court directed the university to extend the same.