HC orders enhanced compensation to two Thanjavur fishermen whose boats were damaged in Cyclone Gaja

December 21, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MADURAI

Granting enhanced compensation to two fishermen from Thanjavur district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that the assessment report is the basis on which the compensation is paid and it cannot be prepared casually or arbitrarily.

The court was hearing separate petitions filed by S. Senthilkumar and M. Thetchinamoorthy of Peravurani in Thanjavur district. The petitioners’ reinforced fibre plastic boats suffered total damage during the 2018 Cyclone Gaja. They submitted applications to the State government seeking disbursement of financial assistance.

The inspection team constituted by the Fisheries Department visited the place and submitted damage assessment reports. Based on the reports, the two fishermen were paid ₹12,000 and ₹17,000 respectively. Aggrieved over the compensation amount, the present petitions were filed.

Justice G R. Swaminathan observed, “We are living in the era of climate change. The world is prone to extreme weather conditions. Natural disasters such as cyclones may strike at any time. During such calamitous situations, the State has to assume the role of parens patriae. The State cannot abdicate its responsibility”.

The court observed that the report did not indicate as to how the inspection team had determined the extent of damage or the value thereof. The manner in which the assessment was done leaves much to be desired. When norms have been laid down for quantifying relief assistance, an objective approach has to be adopted. The G.O provided for payment of ₹1.50 lakh in case of total damage of fibre boats and ₹20,000 in case of partial damage.

When the claimant asserts that his boat has suffered total damage, the inspecting team has to assign reasons for rejecting his claim. The inspection team must have at least one official who is having some experience in the field of loss assessment. The inspection report must describe the nature and extent of damage. It cannot be generally described as partial or total. Such a description would suffer from the vice of vagueness, the court observed.

The court observed that the compensation payable to the claimants in terms of the statutory scheme or the government orders is not a bounty or dole or charity. “We are a welfare State. Therefore, the norms for payment of relief assistance must be enforced in an objective manner”, the judge observed and directed the State government to pay a further sum of ₹1.38 lakh and ₹1.33 lakh respectively within eight weeks.