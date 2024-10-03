HC orders DVAC probe into attempt to bribe Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to probe the case where a person is said to have attempted to bribe the Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner over the execution of a drinking water project.

The court was hearing the anticipatory bail petition filed by S. Ashok Kumar. The case of the prosecution was that the petitioner, Managing Director of Annai Infra Developers had taken a contract for supply of water through Ariyanayagipuram Scheme, from the TWAD Board. The petitioner was executing the contract work for a sum of ₹230 crore.

Though it was the contract work of the TWAD Board, Tirunelveli Corporation was in-charge of the operation and maintenance of the project. The petitioner met the Corporation Commissioner in his office and insisted the Commissioner take over the partially completed work and to take care of the operation and maintenance cost.

The Commissioner told him that he would verify the work and would take further course of action. It was said that the petitioner placed a black bag behind the Commissioner and when it was verified, the petitioner responded stating that it was money to the Commissioner for the works done and to be done. The Commissioner lodged a police complaint against the petitioner. However, the petitioner has denied the allegations against him.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that corruption had spoiled the system. Despite implementation of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it had not been eradicated in toto and it had become a common affair. Nobody was having a sense of fear about the Act. The complaint was lodged by the Commissioner that the accused tried to bribe him. Very rarely such complaints were filed in this State. Even on such complaints, the police were conducting the investigation by not securing the accused, the court observed.

The court impleaded the Director General of Police (DGP) and directed the DGP to transfer the probe to the Superintendent of Police, Southern Range, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption who shall form a team and secure the accused and recover the bag.