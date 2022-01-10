HC orders distribution of last year’s Alanganallur Jallikattu prizes

Madurai

10 January 2022 22:21 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered the distribution of prizes for the Alanganallur jallikattu event held in 2021, as decided by the organising committee. A case of impersonation was alleged by the person who was adjudged the second best bull tamer at the event.

The petitioner, R. Karuppanan of Melur, who was adjudged the runner-up at the jallikattu in Alanganallur held last year, moved the High Court Bench claiming that the winner of the event, Kannan, had not even registered his name for participation in the event.

He said that a Revenue Divisional Officer inquiry was ordered into the case of impersonation. The impersonation was confirmed. He said that the jersey Kannan wore at the event hadbelonged to one Harikrishnan who had participated in the first set of the event.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan took note of the fact that Kannan who was adjudged the winner at the event had tamed about 12 to 13 bulls, while Karuppanan had tamed a total of nine bulls. The issue had to be resolved, the judge said .The court observed that Kannan wore different coloured jerseys at the jallikattu. But it was a fact that he had tamed the most number of bulls at the event. The court directed the authorities to acknowledge and applaud the efforts of Karuppanan at this year’s jallikattu event.