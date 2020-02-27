HC orders departmental inquiry into medical negligence case

27 February 2020 20:20 IST

The case pertains to the death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman in Madurai

MADURAI

Taking a serious view of dereliction of duty on the part of a health official and an Inspector of Police in a case of medical negligence, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed departmental action against them.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Manimuthu of K. Pudur in Madurai, seeking compensation for the death of his 22-year-old pregnant wife M. Sakthikali in September last year due to medical negligence.

With the authorities concerned pointing fingers at each other for serious lapses, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, who had earlier asked why the reasons for the woman’s death were not informed to the petitioner, observed that the officials were liable for the lapses.

The court directed the Deputy Director of Health Services, Madurai, to initiate departmental inquiry against the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) Multipurpose Health Supervisor/ Birth and Death Registrar. Similarly, the Madurai Commissioner of Police should initiate departmental inquiry against the Inspector of Police, K. Pudur, the court said.

The court directed the Madurai Commissioner of Police to hand over the investigation in the case to another Inspector, who should conduct the investigation as expeditiously as possible.

Taking cognisance of a government order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department in 2018 on the rules prescribed for the minimum facilities of clinical establishments, which included staff and equipment, the court directed strict compliance of the rules.

If the required facilities were not available in any hospital, the officials concerned should not wait for the patient to reach a critical condition and then refer her to the District Headquarters Hospital or other hospitals where facilities were available.

After administration of first-aid, such patients should be referred to hospitals where necessary facilities were available with necessary caution, the court said, and directed the State to issue circulars in this regard.

In his petition, Mr. Manimuthu had said that his wife was admitted to K. Pudur Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) for her first delivery. After a check-up, the duty doctor assured him of a normal delivery and left the clinic. Within minutes, his wife experienced labour pain, he said.

There was no one to attend to her for hours except a nurse. Also, there was a delay in referring her to the GRH. A commotion ensued at the UPHC with the staff unable to deal with the situation. Later, his wife lying in a pool of blood, breathed her last, he said.

It was only after the intervention of the court that the death certificate was handed over to the family of the deceased. The court adjourned the case till the first week of June for hearing the progress of the departmental action against the two officials.