HC orders demolition of unauthorised portion of building

January 11, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tiruchi Corporation to demolish the unauthorised portion of an apartment building in Uyyakondan Thirumalai and restore the building according to the original plan approval granted by the competent authority.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad directed the authorities to take departmental action against the officials who had failed to take steps against the unauthorised construction and such action should be completed in six months.

The court also directed the promoter of the building, Chendur Homes, to pay necessary compensation / alternative accommodation to the buyers of the flats, within six weeks. The court passed the directions on the petition filed by S. Shanmugasundar of Chennai.

The petitioner had sought a direction to the authorities to demolish the unauthorised portion of the apartment building and restore it to the original approved plan. He also sought a direction to the State to take appropriate disciplinary action against the officials who had not taken any action against the unauthorised construction within a time frame.

The court had time and again held that unauthorised constructions put up with deviation or without any building planning approval, should not be encouraged. The construction of the building must be made by scrupulously following the rules. If it is shown that an unauthorised construction has been put up, it should be ordered to be demolished, thereby sending a strong warning signal to the perpetrators of such offences, the judges observed.

In the present case, the building was constructed in deviation from the approved planning permission and the same calls for immediate demolition and restoration of the same, according to the original planning approval. But, the officials concerned have not taken steps to that effect despite several directions issued by the court.

They have indirectly encouraged the promoter to continue the act of unauthorised construction and sell the flats to the innocent buyers, without valid permission and approval. Such callous attitude on the part of the officials concerned cannot be countenanced by the court, the judges observed. The court posted the matter for reporting compliance after six weeks.