High Court orders deletion of Irandam Kuththu teaser

In interim order, court also restrains telecast of obscene content.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered that the teaser of the Tamil movie Irandam Kuththu should be deleted from platforms like YouTube. The court was of the opinion that the teaser was obscene and vulgar in nature. However, it said that it could not act as a Super Censor Board and restrain the release of the movie.

Hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions that sought a direction to restrain the release of the second part of the controversial movie Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuththu, a Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that the Censor Board had already certified the movie with an adult rating after 32 cuts.

No one, except the Board, had seen the movie and without seeing it the court could not take any action, the judges said. However, taking into account the fact that the teaser was obscene and vulgar in nature and unable to ascertain if the deleted scenes were part of the teaser, the court said that the teaser that was being circulated widely had to be deleted.

If the movie was against morality and public order, it would be dealt with by the competent authorities, the judges said and observed that the court could not forget that there was an increase in the number of crimes against women and children. Such movies would spoil young minds and lead to more crimes, the court said.

The authorities concerned had the powers to take action under the Information Technology Act and guidelines had also been framed for the intermediaries like YouTube to regulate such content. Perusing the affidavit that contained certain dialogues from the teaser, the court observed that prima facie the dialogues were against decency and morality and adjourned the case till December 3.

Restraint on TV content

The same Division Bench granted an interim direction restraining the television channels from telecasting obscene and vulgar programmes and advertisements on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities concerned to bring an effective monitoring and regulation of TV content.