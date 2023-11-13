HC orders de novo probe by CBI into murder of man in train in 2008

November 13, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered a de novo (fresh) probe by Central Bureau of Investigation into the murder of a passenger of Nagercoil - Tirupati - Mumbai Express in 2008.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2016 by five persons - R. Jeyakumar Jothi, T. Subramanian alias Raja, R. Jeyaram Jothi, S. Ramesh, and M. Rengaiah. They had been accused of murdering Rajesh Prabhu of Madurai. The trial court in 2011 acquitted them. In 2016, the High Court confirmed the trial court judgment.

In the present petition, they said that they were victims of wrongful prosecution and sought a CBI probe. They also sought compensation for the malicious prosecution. The case of the prosecution is that there was a quarrel between the deceased and the petitioners as he had entered the reserved compartment with an unreserved ticket. Subsequently, he was found dead in a pool of blood.

The trial court acquitted the petitioners, saying three witnesses in the case had been planted by the fourth investigating officer Marirajan, the then Inspector of Police, CB-CID, Madurai after two years, either to help the real accused or close the investigation.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that the court suspected the involvement of some powerful people who were capable of transferring the investigation from one officer to another. When the first investigating officer had narrowed down the motive as that of illegal intimacy and attempted to examine the prime witness, he was prevented and thereafter the case was transferred. The second investigating officer also proceeded along the same lines. He was made to go on leave. Similarly, the third investigating officer was also made to proceed on leave.

Initially the investigation was conducted by Railway Police, Tirunelveli. It was transferred to CB-CID, Tirunelveli and then to CB-CID, Madurai.

The court observed that Marirajan had filed the final report against the petitioners citing flimsy reasons without conducting investigation like his predecessors. The earlier investigating officer had proceeded against a politician, Ravindran, the uncle of the deceased and had collected some material that there was an illicit relationship between the deceased and the wife of the politician. However, the CB-CID was prevented from proceeding further.

The Superintendent of Police, CBI, Madurai, shall take up the investigation, the court said. It said the five petitioners were maliciously prosecuted and directed the State government to pay a compensation of ₹30 lakh to Jeyaram Jothi as he had lost a good job offer, and ₹20 lakh each to the other four petitioners. The CBI was expected to file a report on the progress made in the case in six months.

