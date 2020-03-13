HC orders counselling to woman

13 March 2020 23:50 IST

MADURAI

Hearing the plight of a 35-year-old woman who had sought termination of her pregnancy that happened after a failed family planning surgery, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered counselling to the woman.

However, during the course of the hearing that was held in-chambers, Justice C.V. Karthikeyan was informed by the woman that she wanted to deliver the child, her fifth. Taking into account the plight of the family, the court said that it would take up the responsibility of the family.

The Collector of Madurai was directed to look into the possibility of giving financial support to the family and employment to her husband. In her petition, the woman from Madurai said that she had undergone a family planning surgery in Virudhunagar district in 2014.

However, when she went to Government Rajaji Hospital for a medical examination recently, she was informed that she was pregnant. Already a mother of four children, the women wanted to terminate the pregnancy and sought an appropriate compensation from the State government.