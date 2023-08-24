HamberMenu
HC orders compensation to woman under Victim Compensation Scheme

August 24, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tiruchi District Legal Services Authority to consider the representation made by a Tiruchi woman and award adequate compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme. Her husband was killed in a road accident in 2021.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2021 by A. Mano. Her husband Arockiyadoss was killed in a road accident when an unidentified vehicle hit him when he was walking. The petitioner said that at the time of the incident her husband, a mason, was the sole breadwinner of the family. She said that she had to take care of her minor children and visually impaired in-laws. She was finding it difficult to make ends meet, she said and sought compensation from the State.

Justice P. Dhanabal observed that in the present case, the petitioner’s husband died in an accident and the offending vehicle was not identified. The case falls under Section 357 A of Cr.P.C. (Victim Compensation Scheme). The petitioner had made a representation to the State and the District Legal Services Authority in 2021. However, no action was taken so far. Therefore, it was appropriate to direct the Tiruchi District Legal Services Authority to consider the representation of the petitioner and award adequate compensation in two months.

