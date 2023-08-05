HC orders compensation to SC men falsely implicated in double murder case

August 05, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay compensation to four Scheduled Caste men who were falsely implicated in a double murder case in Thoothukudi district.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed in 2015 by M. Paramasivan, P. Varatharajan, P. Sudalaimuthu and Yesudhasan. The petitioners were residents of Mudivaithanendal village in Thoothukudi district. They were falsely implicated in a double murder case in 2013.

The police had arrested the petitioners for the murder of a realtor Antony Pandian and his driver Shyam Raj. It was said that the Inspector of Police (in-charge) T. Selvam conducted a ‘katta panchayat’ to settle a civil dispute between the petitioners and another person.

Since the petitioners resisted the move, he falsely implicated them in the double murder case that took place at the same time in the region. The Inspector of Police went to the extent of procuring false statements and confessions. The petitioners were subjected to third degree treatment. Varatharajan, Sudalaimuthu and Yesudhasan were in custody for a total of 92 days and Paramasivan was in custody for 53 days.

The then jurisdictional Deputy Superintendent of Police conducted an inquiry into the incident and uncovered the truth. The petitioners were exonerated, their names were deleted from the final report and the real accused were booked.

The Inspector of Police Selvam was suspended from service and disciplinary action was initiated against him. Under these circumstances, he died and the disciplinary action and proceedings initiated against him under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act got abated.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that if a person was falsely implicated in a criminal case, compensation can be granted in writ jurisdiction. The petitioners were entitled to compensation. Computing compensation at ₹ 7,500 per day would meet the ends of justice, the court observed.

The court observed that Varatharajan, Sudalaimuthu and Yesudhasan were entitled to ₹ 6.90 lakh each and Paramasivan was entitled to ₹ 3.97 lakh. The court directed the State to pay the compensation to the petitioners in eight weeks and observed that the petitioners were also eligible for getting compensation under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

