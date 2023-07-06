HC orders compensation of ₹14 lakh to victim of sexual assault

July 06, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Thoothukudi District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of ₹14 lakh from the Tamil Nadu Child Victim Compensation Fund to the family of a mentally challenged, differently abled girl from Thoothukudi district who was sexually assaulted by her neighbour.

The court was hearing the petition filed by the mother of the girl, a daily wager, who sought a reasonable compensation from the State. The petitioner’s husband was working in Chennai and the couple’s elder son was studying in college. The petitioner had to leave her daughter at home and go to work.

Taking advantage of the situation, their 55-year-old neighbour sexually assaulted the girl on several occasions. It was brought to light after the girl became pregnant. The petitioner lodged a police complaint and a case was registered under the POCSO Act. Meanwhile, the accused died.

Following an earlier direction of the court, the pregnancy was terminated after medical experts submitted a detailed report on medical fitness for termination of pregnancy. An interim compensation of ₹1 lakh was sanctioned.

Justice P.T. Asha observed that a separate fund was established, Tamil Nadu Child Victim Compensation Fund, under the POCSO Act to provide interim compensation and compensation to the victims. The court observed that the girl was entitled to the compensation and directed award of a compensation of ₹14 lakh from the fund by the Thoothukudi District Legal Services Authority. The mother should be permitted to withdraw interest every month. The sum would be utilised only for the upkeep and the rehabilitation of the victim, the court observed.

The court expressed its disappointment over the counter affidavit filed by the Chairperson of the Thoothukudi District Legal Services Authority. The very objective of the Legal Services Authorities Act was to provide free legal service to the weaker sections of society to ensure that opportunities for securing justice were not denied to any citizen. Instead of assisting the court in trying to rehabilitate and compensate the victim, the authorities washed their hands of the case and prayed that the petition be dismissed. The less said about the counter the better, the court observed.

