HC orders closure of two Tasmac shops in Palanichettipatti

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered closure of two Tasmac shops situated at Palanichettipatti in Theni district after taking into account that there were several irregularities in their functioning.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan directed the Theni Collector, Superintendent of Police and the District Manager of Tasmac to inquire into the matter and file a report, and posted the matter to June 28.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by U. Aajik Arabukani of Palanichettipatti, who complained that liquor was being sold round the clock at the two Tasmac shops, and this seriously affected the residents.

The court observed that though several complaints had been made by the petitioner to the authorities about the illegalities being committed at the two Tasmac shops, no effective action was taken.

It took into account that so far 17 FIRs had been registered in this regard. All the documents placed before the court and the evidence disclosed that a cartel was operating and that was why despite repeated complaints, no effective steps had been taken either by Tasmac authorities or by the police, the court observed.

This kind of menace would spoil the atmosphere in the locality and innocent people would be unnecessarily harassed, the court observed and ordered the closure of the two shops.