ADVERTISEMENT

HC orders CB-CID probe

Published - August 14, 2024 11:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to five members of a family, accused of selling magic mushrooms (Psilocybin) in Kodaikanal. The court observed that it was of the view that it was a foisted case after taking into account that there was a dispute between the family and the CSI Church Management over a prime property in Kodaikanal in Dindigul district. The court ordered a CB-CID probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice B. Pugalendhi took cognisance of the reports filed before the court. The court observed that it was of the view that there was a dispute between the petitioners/accused and the CSI Church Management, with regard to a prime property in Kodaikanal.

The court observed that the case appears to have been registered against the petitioners, even without ascertaining the quantity of Psychotropic Substance. The police have projected the case as that of possession of commercial quantity, the court observed and said that it was of the view that the case has been foisted against the petitioners for the purpose of evicting them from the property in their occupation for which the police have been used as a tool.

The court directed the Director General of Police to withdraw the case from the file of Kodaikanal police and to transfer the same either to the CBCID, Dindigul or Madurai for further investigation. If the final report is filed by Kodaikanal police, the Judicial Magistrate concerned was directed not to take it on file.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US