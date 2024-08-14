HC orders CB-CID probe

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to five members of a family, accused of selling magic mushrooms (Psilocybin) in Kodaikanal. The court observed that it was of the view that it was a foisted case after taking into account that there was a dispute between the family and the CSI Church Management over a prime property in Kodaikanal in Dindigul district. The court ordered a CB-CID probe.

Justice B. Pugalendhi took cognisance of the reports filed before the court. The court observed that it was of the view that there was a dispute between the petitioners/accused and the CSI Church Management, with regard to a prime property in Kodaikanal.

The court observed that the case appears to have been registered against the petitioners, even without ascertaining the quantity of Psychotropic Substance. The police have projected the case as that of possession of commercial quantity, the court observed and said that it was of the view that the case has been foisted against the petitioners for the purpose of evicting them from the property in their occupation for which the police have been used as a tool.

The court directed the Director General of Police to withdraw the case from the file of Kodaikanal police and to transfer the same either to the CBCID, Dindigul or Madurai for further investigation. If the final report is filed by Kodaikanal police, the Judicial Magistrate concerned was directed not to take it on file.

