HC orders CB-CID probe into history sheeter’s death

17 April 2021 21:13 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Saturday ordered a CB-CID probe into the death of Silambarasan, a history sheeter from Thanjavur district. His body was found floating in a tank in Kumbakonam on April 10.

Hearing the plea filed by K. Valli, the mother of the deceased, Justice G. Ilangovan ordered a CB-CID probe into the incident taking into account the fact that the mother blamed the police for the death of her son. It was said that he jumped into the tank to evade arrest.

The petitioner said that her son could have been tortured by the police. The court also ordered exhumation of the body of the deceased and the conduct of a re-postmortem by the medical experts of the Thanjavur Medical College.

The re-post mortem shall be conducted at the burial site itself and shall be videographed. A copy of the same shall be sent to the court, the judge said. The case was adjourned till April 26 for reporting compliance.