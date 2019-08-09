HC orders admission of candidate under EWS quota in NIT-T

Madurai

Bringing relief to an engineering candidate selected under the economically weaker section (EWS) quota, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered her admission to the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi.

The court was hearing a petition filed by L. Vaidehi, mother of the candidate, L. Sivagama Sundari, who sought a direction to re-admit her daughter under the EWS quota to study Metallurgical and Materials Engineering at NIT-Tiruchi.

The admission was cancelled on the ground that the EWS certificate, saying that the parents / guardians did not have an income of above ₹ eight lakh for the financial year, was obtained and produced on March 25 for the financial year 2017-18. According to the check-list annexed with the brochure, the certificate should have been obtained on or after April 1, for the previous financial year.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar observed that the EWS certificate to be obtained by the candidate on or after April 1 for a particular year shall be for the previous financial year. Therefore, the objection raised that the certificate for 2018-19 should have been produced could not be sustained. The certificate issued for 2017-18 was correct, the court said.

However, with the check-list pointing out that the date of obtaining the certificate should be on or after April 1, 2019, the court said that necessarily the candidate had to get a fresh certificate and produce it before the institution.

“This court feels that there can be no further impediment for the candidate to sustain her admission to the course for the academic year 2019-20 in the institution,” the judge observed and disposed of the petition by directing her to produce the certificate within two weeks.