HC orders action against officials ‘who misappropriated funds under PMAY-G’

April 12, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking a serious view of allegations regarding illegal allotment of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tiruchi Collector to appoint verification officers to conduct a verification as per a letter issued by the government.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and L. Victoria Gowri directed the appointment of officials not below the rank of Revenue Divisional Officer to conduct a detailed verification of records and ascertain the genuineness of allotment of houses to beneficiaries.

The court directed the authorities to ensure that the verification process was carried out as directed by the court and keep a track of the progress of the verification process and take necessary actions based on the report. The Tiruchi Superintendent of Police should also take steps to initiate criminal action against the officials of Lalgudi panchayat union who misappropriated the funds for allotment of houses under the PMAY-G, the court said.

The court took note of the steps taken by the Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, in appointing the verification officers in the rank of Assistant Director of Rural Development and Deputy Collectors, who were not below the rank of RDO, to ensure proper implementation of government schemes and programmes, specifically in the context of providing housing to the rural poor.

The appointment of the verification officers was a positive step taken by the government to ensure proper implementation of the government schemes and programmes, especially the PMAY-G, the court observed.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by K. Udhayakumar of Tiruchi district who alleged illegal allotment of houses under the scheme in Maruthur village in Lalgudi panchayat union.