Form panel to monitor treatment: PIL

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and the State to file a counter affidavit in a public interest litigation petition that sought a slew of directions particularly for regulation of fees at private hospitals.
In his petition, M. Sakthi Kumar of Madurai said the government had formulated ‘Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Regulations, 2020.’ It notified the maximum rates for test and treatment. A special committee should be formed to ensure that testing fees, treatment charges and reservation of beds are regulated at private hospitals and the G.O. is strictly implemented. Besides, guidelines should be formed for treating non COVID-19 patients without insisting on a COVID-19 test report and treatment of pregnant women who have tested COVID-19 positive.
The petitioner sought a direction to the State government to release statistics on availability of hospital beds in government and private hospitals, statistics on deaths due to COVID-19 or other reasons but having tested positive for COVID-19. He said that the results of those even if they test negative should be furnished. The government must ensure that healthy and hygienic food, drinking water and proper sanitation is provided to COVID-19 patients.
Taking up the petition for hearing, a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam sought a response from the Centre and the State. The case was adjourned to August 27.
