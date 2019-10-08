HC nod for micro compost yard

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Sri Madura Vinayagar Kudiyirupor Nala Sangam, Avaniapuram, Madurai, that challenged the construction of a micro compost yard in the area.

The association apprehended that the compost yard would not only be a nuisance but also would cause health hazards to residents. It sought a direction to restrain Madurai Corporation from constructing the compost yard.

The Corporation submitted that the apprehension of the association was that a sanitary landfill would come up in the area, which was not the case. The micro compost yard would segregate garbage as biodegradable and non-biodegradable.

In respect of biodegradable waste, scientific process would be adopted to convert it into manure. The waste generated in the locality would be collected to ensure that it was clean and hygienic, the local body said and sought the cooperation of the local people in the venture.

Dismissing the petition, a Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani observed that the public should definitely adapt to changes and if the change was going to improve the environment, it went without saying that the public should extend their fullest cooperation.

The court said that the compost yard was only a segregation point and directed the Corporation to adopt a self-regulatory method as the onus was on the civic body to maintain the yard so that residents were not affected.

Taking cognisance of the fact that the compound wall around the compost yard was less than five feet, the court directed that it be increased to seven feet and asked the civic body to ensure that no foul smell emanated from the site. The Corporation should conduct periodic meetings with residents to sensitise them to the process adopted, the court said.