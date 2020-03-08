HC nod for Christian convention

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Kanniyakumari police to consider the representation made to conduct a Christian convention in the district in mid-March. Disposing of the petition, the court imposed a set of conditions for the organisers to follow.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Rev. C. Ragavan of Kanniyakumari district, founder of Bethel Revival Ministries Trust. He had sought permission to conduct the convention on the trust premises. With the police denying permission, he moved the High Court for relief.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira permitted the convention to be held on the trust premises, and said that the volume of speakers to be used at the event should be kept at a minimum level and the organisers should ensure that there was no disturbance to the public.

There should not be any speech that would affect the sentiments of any other religion, caste or race, the sovereignty of India, peace and harmony. The organisers should not erect any digital banners/placards on roads, platforms or walkways, the court said.

Further, the court said that the organisers should ensure that the conditions imposed were followed and no law and order problem was created. If any stage was to be erected for the event, a structural stability certificate should be obtained from Public Works Department.

If the meeting was stopped by the police on any valid ground on account of any emergency, the organisers should cooperate with them, the court said.