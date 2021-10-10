Madurai

HC nod for biogas plant in village

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a direction to restrain Pudukkottai District Administration from establishing a biogas plant in Melapanaiyur in Thirumayam.

Establishing a biogas plant in the village would only benefit the villagers, observed a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar. The court was hearing a petition filed by K. R. Rajendran of Pudukkottai district.

The court took note of the fact that the land where the biogas plant was being established was a vacant land belonging to the government and not a waterbody. The petitioner had said that the biogas plant would block a water course leading to an oorani.

The State submitted that the biogas project was a Central government project. Establishing the plant in a vacant land belonging to the government would not affect the environment or disturb the people in the village.


