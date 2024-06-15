HC: Mother of illegitimate minor child alone guardian and competent to give her biological child in adoption, marital status of woman cannot be determining factor

The mother of the illegitimate minor child alone is the guardian and she is competent to give her biological child in adoption. The marital status of the woman could not be the determining factor, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a man who wanted to adopt the child. However, the authorities had refused the registration. The child was born in 2021. The mother was a minor when she conceived. She wanted to give the child up for adoption.

The petitioner and his wife had come forward to adopt the child. Deed of adoption was executed and presented for registration. However, the registering authority had refused registration on the grounds that the mother of the child had attained majority and remained unmarried at the time of giving adoption. The State submitted that since the consent of the biological father was absent, the registering authority had refused registration.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that in the present case, the mother of the child is a Hindu and she has brought up her child as a Hindu. The petitioner is also a Hindu. His wife has given consent for taking the child in adoption. Therefore, the applicability of the personal laws of Hindus is beyond dispute.

The court observed that Section 6 of the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956 has clarified the legal position. On the Act coming into force, the mother of the illegitimate minor child alone is the guardian and is competent to give her biological child in adoption. In this case, the father has not even been identified. One should therefore proceed on the premise that the biological father of the child is not available. The mother of the child cannot possibly obtain the consent from the natural father of the child. The proviso to sub-section (2) of Section 9 of the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956 will not apply when mother/father of the child to be given in adoption is absent

It is possible that a child may be born through a live-in relationship or on account of illicit intimacy. The mother may like to give the child up for adoption in order to ensure a proper future for the child. The father may have abandoned his child. He may not be around to assume responsibility. The reason set out in the order passed by the authorities is patently unsustainable, the court observed and set aside the order of the registering authority.

The parties are permitted to re-present the document. It shall be registered by the registering authority on such re-presentation subject to fulfilment of the other usual formalities, the court observed and allowed the petition.