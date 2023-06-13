HC moots vesting Anti-Child Trafficking Units with investigating powers

June 13, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has suggested a pilot project covering cities such as Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchi along with 10 districts to be chosen by the State, where children-missing cases, particularly girl children missing cases, can be brought under the control of Anti-Child Trafficking Units (ACTU), vesting them with investigating powers.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K.K. Ramakrishnan took cognisance of a status report submitted by the State and observed that though more than 200 All Women Police Stations are functioning apart from Anti Human Trafficking Units, Anti Child Trafficking Units and Crime against Women and Children wing, children-missing cases, especially girl children missing cases, were on the rise. In most of the cases, the missing child could be traced by the police only after a few weeks or sometimes even months.

To avoid delay in getting a breakthrough in the investigation, a fulltime investigation unit must be formed. The alarming situation must be considered by the government and an immediate redress mechanism from the point of view of investigation and tracing missing children must be placed at the disposal.

Therefore, taking into account the statistics and the report submitted by the Home Secretary, and considering the high number of cases reported in the last three years, as a pilot project, four cities - Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchi - along with 10 districts, could be first brought under the control of ACTUs with vesting investigating power to those units and also by strengthening police force for each of such ACTUs.

Such ACTUs can be entrusted with all child missing cases forthwith in that jurisdictional area. ACTUs can start the investigation on these cases exclusively and in the course of investigation they can take aid and support of the local police stations and All Women Police Stations in that locality.

But primarily investigation must be vested with ACTUs headed by an Inspector of Police. Functioning of these ACTUs can be monitored by a district-level officer. If these arrangements are in place for at least six months, after evaluating the performance of the ACTUs, further course of action can be decided to extend the same pattern to the whole State, the court observed and posted the case to June 19 to get response on the suggestions.

