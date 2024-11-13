HC modifies earlier order to allow development works on Sundaram park premises except food stalls

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday modified its earlier order that granted an interim injunction restraining Madurai Corporation from going ahead with constructions on Sundaram Park premises on the bunds of Vandiyur lake in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and A.D. Maria Clete modified the earlier order and allowed development works, except construction of food stalls, on the premises. The court was hearing a petition filed by Madurai Corporation to vacate the stay.

Earlier, the court ordered an interim injunction restraining Madurai Corporation from going ahead with the constructions till further orders. It had directed that commercial and non-commercial constructions for rejuvenation and beautification of the tank should be identified and verified. The court had taken into account that the constructions for the stalls were being carried out without the permission of the Water Resources Department.

The court had passed the order on the public interest litigation petition filed by M. Pozhilan of K.K. Nagar, who said the lake was an eco-sensitive area. The petitioner said that the construction of the food stalls would result in contamination of the waterbody. The Vandiyur lake beautification project is under way at a cost of around ₹50 crore.