HC reserves orders on pleas by freed convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case seeking release from camp

December 19, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved orders on the petitions filed by two freed convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, S. Jeyakumar and B. Robert Payas, who sought their release from Foreigners Detention Centre in Tiruchi.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan reserved orders after hearing elaborate submissions made by the counsel for the petitioners, the Centre and the State.

During the hearing, the Centre submitted that the petitioners had no passport or visa and they were not Indian citizens. They had come to India from Sri Lanka. The Centre had written to Sri Lankan authorities and was awaiting their response regarding the deportation of the petitioners.

It further submitted that if the Sri Lankan government accepted the petitioners as citizens, they would be deported to Sri Lanka, and if not, they would have to stay at the Tiruchi camp. However, if they got visa from any other country, they could be deported to that country. The petitioners could not be let free from the camp, it was submitted.

The petitioners said they wanted to live with their families. While Jeyakumar said he wanted to live with his family in Chennai, Robert Payas said he wanted to live with his family in The Netherlands. They, however, said they did not want to return to Sri Lanka.

They said sending them to the island nation was like sentencing them to death. They could get killed if they were sent to Sri Lanka. The authorities could not force any person to go to a particular country after the person said the move could claim his life, they said.

Jeyakumar said he was suffering from sore eyes and losing eyesight. Since he was detained in the camp, he was not able to get proper treatment. Though he was taken to Chennai and Madurai for the treatment, he was not able to get continuous treatment and medication. Doctors had recommended a surgery, he said and sought his release from the camp so that he could stay with his family and get proper medical treatment.

Robert Payas said he had made representations to various organisations seeking their assistance to move to The Netherlands. Since he was detained at the special camp he did not get the opportunity to appear before the authorities concerned, he said.