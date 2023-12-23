HC dismisses appeal by policeman who failed to alert higher officials to kin’s conspiracy to murder SI

December 23, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed an appeal preferred by Head Constable M. Velladurai against a Single Bench order that upheld the punishment imposed on him for failing to inform higher officials about the conspiracy hatched by his family members to murder a Sub-Inspector due to a family dispute. In a case of mistaken identity, another SI was murdered in Alwarkurichi (now in Tenkasi district) in 2010.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by Velladurai in 2023. The appellant’s wife, Petchithai, has five brothers and one sister, Sivakami, who was married to SI Sivasubramanian. Due to differences of opinion between Sivakami and Sivasubramanian, they were living separately.

The family members hatched a conspiracy to murder Sivasubramanian. However, in a case of mistaken identity, another SI, Vetrivel, was murdered. The appellant knew about the plan, but remained silent.

As he had failed to alert his higher officials to the conspiracy hatched by his family members, Velladurai was placed under suspension. During investigation, he gave a statement that he had knowledge of the conspiracy.

In review, the Director General of Police with a considerate mind had modified the punishment from reduction in rank by one stage for three years with cumulative effect to reduction in rank by one stage for two years without cumulative effect. Velladurai had challenged the punishment imposed on him.

The Single Bench observed that once the charges levelled against the delinquent employee was proved, it was for the appointing authority to decide what punishment should be imposed as per the Rules, and upheld the punishment imposed on him.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan observed that the punishment imposed could not be termed disproportionate. The procedures as contemplated under the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1955, were scrupulously followed. The appellant had participated in the inquiry process and admitted to the guilt before the inquiry officer, the court observed, and confirmed the Single Bench order.

