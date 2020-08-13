HC laments lack of civic sense

Even the educated are not willing to follow rules: court

Taking cognisance of unauthorised and haphazard parking of vehicles in Madurai, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that the residents nowadays lacked civic sense and acted in an irresponsible manner.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam observed that the court had come across many incidents where even the affluent and the educated were not willing to follow rules. That was why there were many incidents of unauthorised parking on roads, causing much inconvenience to pedestrians and road users.

The court was hearing a petition complaining of haphazard parking of vehicles at Lourdhu Nagar in K. Pudur in Madurai. The petition was filed by S.M. Ramasamy, a retired Deputy Inspector of Survey. He complained of haphazard parking of vehicles at Lourdhu Nagar, IInd Cross Street in K. Pudur, where he was residing. It led to blocking access to the road.

“In the considered opinion of this court, it is extremely difficult to enforce these kinds of discipline through court orders. Adherence to the rule of law and orderly behaviour should come within and as of now, it remains only as a distant dream,” the court said.

During the course of the hearing, the Madurai Corporation submitted that in terms of Madurai City Municipal Corporation Act, the corporation had power only to remove encroachments and projections on streets.

It was open to the petitioner to approach the jurisdictional police and the corporation officials for remedy, who would extend their cooperation in the issue, the corporation said.

Perusing photographs on projections, the court said that it was open to the Corporation Commissioner to inspect the area and find out if the constructions and projections were authorised, unauthorised or deviated.

It was open to the petitioner to submit a representation along with photographs to the police, who were expected to take immediate and appropriate action. The case was disposed of.