HC Judges beat advocates by 80 runs in T20 match

Judges and advocates practising in Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court took part in the inaugural Dr. Justice A.R. Lakshmanan Rolling Trophy at Racecourse stadium here on Saturday. The Chief Justice’s XI defeated the Advocate General’s XI (Madurai Bench) by a comfortable 80 runs.
Batting first, the Chief Justice’s XI piled up 217 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Propelled by some power hitting by Justice N. Anand Venkatesh and Justice Abdul Quddhose, the judges XI posted the imposing total. Both the judges hit half centuries in quick fashion.
In reply, the advocates XI could only manage only 137 for the loss of seven wickets due to a disciplined bowling and fielding effort by the judges XI. Advocate M. Kumar scored half century for the advocates XI and Justice M. Dhandapani picked up three wickets for judges XI.
Justice Anand Venkatesh was adjudged the Man of the Match and a special award was given to Justice Abdul Quddhose for his all-round effort with bat and fielding. Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee inaugurated the proceedings earlier in the day. Individual awards for best performances were handed over by the chief guest of the event, former Indian cricketer M. Venkataramana.
