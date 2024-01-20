HC judge to inspect Vandiyur, Thenkal tanks

January 20, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MADURAI

Justice M. Dhandapani of the Madras High Court, the third judge named to hear a batch of petitions challenging projects involving formation of roads on the bunds of Vandiyur and Thenkal tanks in Madurai, will inspect the tanks on January 22.

After two judges of a Division Bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court took divergent views on the batch of petitions pertaining to implementation of projects involving formation of roads on the bunds of Vandiyur and Thenkal tanks in Madurai, the High Court Registry was directed to place the papers before the Chief Justice for appropriate orders. Justice M. Dhandapani was named the third judge.

The judge who heard the matter recently directed the authorities concerned not to carry out any works till then. Following the inspection of the tanks, the judge will take up the matter for hearing on January 23.

Earlier, a Division Bench of Justices G. R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi heard the petitions filed by R. Manibharathi of Madurai who challenged the projects and had sought a direction to the authorities to restore the two tanks to its original position. The judges took divergent views on the issue.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan had observed that in the last 50 years Madurai had seen the disappearance of many waterbodies. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court itself was built on Ulaganeri lake and the District Court was no exception. Many government buildings had come up on kanmois (waterbodies). Integrity of waterbodies is as important as national integrity, the judge observed and granted an interim injunction on the works being carried out on the bunds of the tanks.

However, Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that in reality, most waterbodies were surrounded by bushes and prosopis juliflora which was used by anti-social elements for illegal activities like drug peddling. There was also open defecation. We have to strike a balance and such a balance is to be seen from the point of view of development and environment, the judge had observed. Further, the judge said that he did not agree with the view of granting any interim order at this stage when the work was in progress since May 2023.

