A High Court Judge at Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and a few court staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The test results of the others at the High Court Bench were awaited, sources said.
HC Judge tests positive
Staff Reporter
Madurai,
January 08, 2022 22:56 IST
