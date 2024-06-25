ADVERTISEMENT

HC Judge shifted to Chennai for treatment

Published - June 25, 2024 08:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madras High Court Judge Justice P.D. Audikesavalu, who was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai on June 24 (Monday) after he experienced discomfort, was shifted in a hi-tech ambulance to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment on Tuesday.

Justice Audikesavalu experienced discomfort during the course of the court proceedings in the forenoon session at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Following a medical check-up, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a city hospital.

The Sitting High Court Judges at the Madurai Bench also rushed to the hospital. Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan and the family of Justice Audikesavalu flew down to Madurai from Chennai. The court proceedings at the Madurai Bench were suspended for the day on Monday. The judge was under the observation of senior doctors.

