HC Judge releases his ‘performance report’ to Bar members

Madras High Court Judge Justice G. R. Swaminathan has released a ‘performance report’ to the members of the Bar, on completion of seven years as a High Court judge. According to the report, the judge has so far cleared 64,798 cases.

In his report, Justice Swaminathan said, “In my view, all holders of public office, including Judges, ought to be held accountable and Judges also have to be judged on the basis of their performance”. He added, “It has been my fortune to serve in the Madurai Bench throughout this period”.

Referring to his earlier performance report which he had released in 2019 after completion of two years as judge of the High Court, he said that the report did generate ripples. He said that most of his colleagues as well as his seniors did not relish it. But he did not regret having come out with that score card, he said.

“If I include my miscellaneous disposals, the grand total will come to 1,03,685 cases. I believe that the disposal of main cases alone should matter. One should not flaunt the figure of miscellaneous disposals. They give a misleading picture to the general public. I have no desire to boast”, the Judge said.

Justice Swaminathan said recently a senior judge of the district judiciary was shown the door because his performance was dismal. The parameters of conduct and performance applicable to district judiciary must equally apply to members of the higher judiciary also”, he said.

A judge dealing with bail and anticipatory bail cases can run like a horse. One having writ roster can run like a bull. Those dealing with civil cases are in a different league altogether. The nature of cases will determine the speed of disposal, he said.

He urged the advocates to do a thorough check before filing the pleadings or making submissions. They must do what is known as due diligence and ensure that all the relevant and material facts are placed before the court. Your aim must be to be a good lawyer rather than a smart lawyer, he told the advocates.

“Let me end on a personal note. My moral failings continue to haunt me. One of them is losing temper........... I hope to turn a new leaf from tomorrow............I also want to contribute to the march of law. I want to learn from you. It is from you that I can gain knowledge. I seek your cooperation”, Justice Swaminathan told the advocates.

