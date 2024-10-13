HC Judge opens new palliative cancer block of Aishwaryam Trust in Madurai

“At a time when everyone is busy running to earn money for themselves and their family, it is significant to recount the dedication of the seven doctors who have dedicated their time and life to take care of abandoned old sick people in their final stages of life,” said Madras High Court Judge Justice L. Victoria Gowri, while inaugurating a new palliative cancer block unit of Aishwaryam Trust at Vilachery here on Sunday.

Justice Gowri observed the determination of a small group of seven young like-minded medical professionals who felt the need for taking care of elderly and abandoned people by families for several reasons.

She said, “If not for the efforts of such people, many destitute and abandoned elderly people would have to experience terrible events unfolding in front of their eyes.”

Anyone could boast of their routine to justify that they had no time to spare for services or helping other people, but it was only the effort and a kind soul that pushes some to spend their valuable time for the benefit of others, Justice Gowri said.

The word ‘pain’ was much heavier when experienced and there were lakhs of people who were going through terrible times enduring pain because of the lack of care or attention of their dear ones, she added.

Balagurusamy, the managing trustee, said the centre could be operated successfully only because of the staff members who have dedicated themselves to take care of the elderly people housed at the centre.

“The workers have to face harsh environment here, as the elderly people due to sickness will urinate or defecate on their beds and it is due to the staffs tireless work that it is being maintained well. These ‘angels,’ as we have to refer them make this place liveable,” he added.

With the new cancer block, the centre would be 70-bedded, he said.

He recounted his ordeals when they were struggling to start a centre to care for abandoned elderly people. “It was due to the kindness and charity of some people the centre has taken shape,” Dr. Balagurusamy said.

R. Amudhanilavan, financial trustee, said, it was distressing to see many bed-ridden cancer patients in their final stages of life who otherwise could have been treated and cured if they were given enough care and treatment during their early stages of the disease.

“I appeal to the young people to take care of their parents in their old age. Leaving them on streets or abandoning them is never an option as they have given birth and cared for you,” he noted. Donor Jalaja Janardanan, who had gifted the land, presented a cheque for ₹1 lakh for the cancer ward development on the occasion.

