HC Judge lauds services of MS Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation for its rehabilitation programmes for mental illness

April 28, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The judiciary would help persons with mental disabilities and their caregivers to join the mainstream through the laws, said Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Administrative Judge R. Subramanian.

He was speaking at the annual day of Aakaash Special School and inauguration of a newly constructed dining hall organised at the MS Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation near Alagarkovil Hills here on Thursday.

The Judge said that the judiciary would sensitise the needs of the persons with mental disabilities and endorsed the suggestion for an exclusive building for the women inmates admitted for mental disabilities on the trust campus here.

The funds required for construction of the dining hall was donated by the Administrator General, Official Trustee of Tamil Nadu High Court, Chennai.

Commending the trust and its special educators and volunteers for their yeomen services, Justice S. Srimathy, Judge Madras High Court said, that the employment and placement of those recovered from mental illness would instil confidence in them (patients) and their family members.

The opportunity to earn a living by these people for themselves would pave way for total cure and rope the ex-patients in the mainstream and serve the society as any other normal persons. This is not an easy task and she hailed the trust founders for their selfless service.

Offering felicitation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madurai City) Aravind said that the trust led by its founder C. Ramasubramanian and its team had been conducting the mental health and well being programme for police personnel in Tamil Nadu. This had benefited over 1.5 lakh members over the last few years.

Indian Association of Lawyers secretary K. Samidurai, Mahatma Schools Senior Principal Premalatha Panneerselvam, trust’s legal advisor M. Govindan addressed the gathering.

A cultural and variety entertainment by the students came in for appreciation by the judges and the family members. Two persons, who were admitted for mental illness in the trust and had recovered recently, were given appointment orders as kitchen staff in the trust based on their skills.

Trust Director (Administration) Latha Gurubharathi presented a report on the utilisation of the infrastructure. Aakaash Special School Principal Bhuvaneshwari presented the annual report. Dr. Ramasubramanian welcomed and Executive Director R. Rajkumari proposed a vote of thanks.