Madras HC judge lauds Samajam for its service in spreading Carnatic music for over five decades in Madurai

September 17, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - MADURAI

Madras High Court Judge Justice Anitha Sumanth on Saturday appreciated the 60 years of quiet and robust integration of art and culture by Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam in Madurai.

Speaking at M.S. Subbulakshmi Music Festival - 2023 organised by the Samajam, the judge said the late MS (fondly known as MS Amma) herself was a recipient of Madhura Kalapraveena (an annual award instituted by the Samajam), which reflected the yeomen services rendered by this institution for Carnatic music for many decades.

She suggested that the Samajam spread the nuances of Carnatic music to more people so that they would be aware of such musicians. She recalled how Sama Veda, the seat of melody and rhythm, was deemed to be the foundation for Carnatic music. “We are connected and interconnected through music all over the world,” she added.

The HC Judge lauded vocalist Gurucharan for playing the role of a catalyst to youth on Carnatic music. She also hailed the Samajam as the “Music Academy” of Madurai for it attracted both musicians and rasikas from far and near.

Meenakshi Award

Madurai Sri Meenakshi award’, instituted by the Samajam in memory of M.S. Subbulakshmi, was presented to Gurucharan. The Samajam celebrates the birth anniversary of MS by honouring a renowned musician on September 16 every year with a cash award, citation and medal.

In his acceptance speech, Gurucharan said for every musician awards and recognition were a big motivation in their career.

Samajam secretary L. Rajaram welcomed and S. Venkatnarayanan honoured the musicians.