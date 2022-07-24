HC Judge inspects court complex construction work in Rameswaram 

Madras High Court Judge R N Manjula plants a sapling on the district court campus in Ramanathapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Madras High Court judge R. N. Manjula, portfolio judge of Ramanathapuram district, on Sunday inspected the construction work of the combined court complex building in Rameswaram.

Justice Manjula also inspected the construction work of the judicial officers quarters and the judicial guest house. Later, she visited the Ramanathapuram combined court complex and the Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre.

She held a meeting with Judicial Officers of Ramanathapuram District. Principal District Judge G. Vijaya, Additional District Judge S. Srinivasan, Mahila court judge A. Subathra and Chief Judicial Magistrate K. Kavitha were present.

Ramanathapuram Bar Association President Ravichandra Ramavanni, Judges and court staff attended the programme. Following the meeting, Justice Manjula planted saplings on the combined court premises in Ramanathapuram.