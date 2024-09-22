HC Judge honours temple trustee

Madras High Court Judge Sunder Mohan honoured Tirupparankundram Subramaniaswamy Temple trustee V. Shanmugasundaram for his role in helping the needy, especially those with mental disabilities, at a function organised at M S Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, Madurai.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the Trust, which runs a mental health helpline - Speak2Us - in association with HCL Foundation, conducted an induction programme for the batch of trained volunteers.

Speaking on the occasion, the HC judge said that one in four persons in the world were in psychological distress. He explained the definition of mental Illness according to the Mental Health Care Act, 2017. The need of the hour was to come together and help the needy people in the society, he said.

Trust founder and psychiatrist C Ramasubramanian said the Speak2Us helpline which was started post-COVID pandemic, had handled over 3,500 distress calls in such a short span of time. The volunteers receiving the calls were given training by experts. The helpline can be reached at 93754 93754, he added.

Indian Association of Lawyers State president .K Samidurai and Basic Needs India’s Bengaluru executive director Rajaram Subbian offered felicitations.