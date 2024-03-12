HC judge directs Ankit Tiwari plea to be placed before appropriate Bench

March 12, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MADURAI

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh of the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) on Tuesday directed the Registry to place the petition filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Ankit Tiwari before an appropriate Bench following due procedure.

ED officer Ankit Tiwari filed the petition challenging the Dindigul Special Court order denying him bail. He said he had filed the bail application before the trial court on the grounds of non-filing of chargesheet by the authorities within 60 days of his arrest.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate and the Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act Cases dismissed the application on the grounds that the Supreme Court had granted a stay of the probe against Ankit Tiwari on the 55th day from the day of his arrest.

The petitioner sought setting aside of the trial court order, saying he was eligible to seek bail under Section 167 (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (default bail). Ankit Tiwari was arrested in December last year by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths on charges of demanding and accepting bribe from a doctor.

