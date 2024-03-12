GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC judge directs Ankit Tiwari plea to be placed before appropriate Bench

March 12, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh of the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) on Tuesday directed the Registry to place the petition filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Ankit Tiwari before an appropriate Bench following due procedure.

ED officer Ankit Tiwari filed the petition challenging the Dindigul Special Court order denying him bail. He said he had filed the bail application before the trial court on the grounds of non-filing of chargesheet by the authorities within 60 days of his arrest.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate and the Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act Cases dismissed the application on the grounds that the Supreme Court had granted a stay of the probe against Ankit Tiwari on the 55th day from the day of his arrest.

The petitioner sought setting aside of the trial court order, saying he was eligible to seek bail under Section 167 (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (default bail). Ankit Tiwari was arrested in December last year by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths on charges of demanding and accepting bribe from a doctor.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.