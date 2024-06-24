HC Judge admitted to hospital

Madras High Court Judge Justice P.D. Audikesavalu was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai on Monday after he experienced discomfort during the course of court proceedings in the forenoon session in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Following a medical check-up, he was rushed to the hospital. He has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The Sitting judges at the Madurai Bench also rushed to the hospital. The court proceedings at the Madurai Bench were suspended for the day. The judge is under the supervision of senior doctors.

Later in the day, Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan and the family of Justice Audikesavalu flew down to Madurai from Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.