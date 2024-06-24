HC Judge admitted to hospital

Madras High Court Judge Justice P.D. Audikesavalu was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai on Monday after he experienced discomfort during the course of court proceedings in the forenoon session in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Following a medical check-up, he was rushed to the hospital. He has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The Sitting judges at the Madurai Bench also rushed to the hospital. The court proceedings at the Madurai Bench were suspended for the day. The judge is under the supervision of senior doctors.

Later in the day, Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan and the family of Justice Audikesavalu flew down to Madurai from Chennai.