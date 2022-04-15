HC issues interim stay on construction of library

Considering that a library had been put up on a portion of land that was allotted for a park in Pothumbu in Madurai district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered an interim stay.

A Division Bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and R. Vijayakumar passed the direction on the petition filed by K.C. Savariarokiam of Pothumbu. The petitioner had filed an application before the authorities for the approval of the library.

The petitioner said that Porkodi Makkal Nalasangam in Pothumbu had planned to construct a library for the benefit of the public. They approached the Pothumbu panchayat president for permission who had orally told them to start construction of the library. When the thatched roof was put up, the Block Development Officer directed that the structure be removed.

The petitioner said that the association members made a representation before the Block Development Officer and also before the Collector to protect the library which was being constructed for the benefit of the people.

Subsequently, the panchayat issued a notice to the association asking them to remove the structure. The petitioner said that the public library would be utilised by the people and sought a direction to the authorities to regularise and sanction permission for the under-construction library.