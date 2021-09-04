HC issues guidelines to police officers

Madurai

Coming across numerous petitions filed before the court seeking a direction to restrain police officers from harassing the persons named in a complaint, in the name of inquiry, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued guidelines to circumvent such situations.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira said while summoning a person named in the complaint or a witness to the incident, the police officer shall summon such a person through a written notice specifying a particular date and time for appearing before them.

The judge directed the police to serve the notice mentioning the CSR number, date of complaint and the name of the complainant. The police officer shall refrain from harassing persons called for the enquiry/investigation.

The guidelines stipulated for preliminary enquiry or registration of FIR by the Supreme Court in Lalita Kumari case shall be strictly adhered to. During the course of enquiry, if it was found out that any cognisable offence is made out, the police are free to register the FIR, the court said.