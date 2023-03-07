HC issues directions to conduct Thanjavur Bar Association election

March 07, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to finalise the list of eligible voters in order to conduct the election to the office bearers of the Thanjavur Bar Association.

The court was hearing a petition filed by members of the Thanjavur Bar Association who sought the quash of the notification issued for the conduct of the election. The members complained that there were many errors and lapses. It was submitted that the election for the office bearers of the Bar Association cannot be held without finalising the validity of the voters list every year, identifying members who are dead, who are alive, who are practising and not practising and who have quit the profession for various reasons.

The Thanjavur Bar Association had sent the voters list to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in January containing names of 1149 voters and it was verified. The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has finalised the list of only 772 voters names, it was submitted.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Krishnakumar directed the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to finalise eligible voters list by removing names of dead persons, ineligible voters, who have not paid their subscription, not passed the examination and not submitted declaration forms.

After finalising eligible voters list, the same shall be uploaded in the website of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry so that affected persons could submit their objections. After a fresh voters list is prepared, the date for election to the office bearers of the Thanjavur Bar Association shall be fixed, the court directed.