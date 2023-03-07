HC issues directions to company dealing with disposal of biomedical waste

March 07, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued a series of directions to a company dealing with collection and disposal of biomedical waste and directed authorities to ensure that the petitioner has access to public roads leading to its factory premises. The court also issued a set of directions for transportation of biomedical waste.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Re Sustainability Health Care Solutions, based in Virudhunagar district. The company collects biomedical waste in Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram districts and it is the sole agent collecting such waste from government and private institutions. It has a waste treatment and disposal facility at A. Mukkulam in Tiruchuli taluk.

When a vehicle was crossing Mudukkankulam in January, a plastic packet containing an amputated limb fell on the road. Subsequently, the villagers staged a road roko and a peace committee meeting was held. Besides issuing a number of directions, the authorities ordered transportation of the waste through an alternative route. The company challenged the decision.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed, “We are a democracy governed by rule of law. A mob cannot hold any person, even a disliked business entity, to ransom… At the same time, the rights of the villagers to a clean environment cannot also be lost sight of. A balance has to be necessarily struck.”

The court said registration of healthcare facilities should be done online in order to ensure transparency in fee collection and timely service. Biomedical waste collection should be done every 48 hours. The petitioner should have adequate number of closed vehicles and staff.

Further, the court directed that there must be fixed dates and timings for collection from healthcare facilities and the drivers must be trained. Barcode scanning and collection of waste from healthcare facilities and online tracking via applications as prescribed by the Pollution Control Guidelines of 2016 should be there.

The petitioner should provide colour-coded collection bags. A grievance cell should be instituted by the State Pollution Control Board to for speedy addressing of complaints from the public and healthcare facilities, and names, numbers/ websites /emails /WhatsApp contacts of the officials in-charge should be displayed at all healthcare facilities and at the waste disposal facility, the court directed.

Safety audit should be conducted to measure the pollution levels caused by the petitioner. The impact on the health of the local people should be studied by the district administration. The petitioner should ensure that no untoward occurrence took place in future, the court directed.