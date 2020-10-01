HC issues directions for swift disposal of patta applications

Madurai

01 October 2020 21:53 IST

Taking serious note of thousands of cases arising over pendency of issuance of pattas, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday issued a series of directions for the authorities for swift disposal of the applications.

Justice D. Krishnakumar observed that the failure on the part of the officials concerned without considering the applications for transfer of pattas made innocent people to run from pillar to post and seek justice before the court.

Advertising

Advertising

Patta is a crucial documentary evidence for claiming ownership of the property. It can be used to establish the right of ownership in the court of law. In cases where lands were acquired by the government, compensation has been awarded based on pattas, the judge said.

Further, the judge said that farmers who hold pattas could avail several subsidy schemes announced by the government. But, to obtain these pattas, lakhs of applications were pending before the authorities for months and sometimes years together.

Issuing a series of directions, the court directed the pendency of applications - both involving sub-division and those not involving sub-division - shall be disposed of by the authorities within a period of six months on or before March 2021.

The Commissioner of Land Administration shall strictly instruct all Collectors to conduct review meetings periodically on guidelines issued by the government. The Director of Survey and Settlement shall also conduct a review meeting.

The Commissioner of Land Administration or the Collector shall assign Zonal Deputy Tahsildars exclusively for dealing with disposal of applications for granting online pattas. Any delay in disposal shall be communicated to the Collector.

Based on the report submitted, the Collector shall call for an explanation for the delay from the official concerned and if the explanation is not found to be satisfactory, disciplinary action can be initiated for the delay.

The Commissioner of Land Administration is directed to issue the instructions to all Collectors and revenue officials concerned to strictly comply with the order of the court and dispose of the applications within the specified time limit, the judge said.