HC: Inspect and take action against illegally functioning brick kilns

April 03, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities to ascertain as to whether illegal and unlicensed brick kilns/chambers were functioning in Peraiyur taluk in Madurai district and take appropriate action against them.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K. K. Ramakrishnan directed the Assistant Director (Mines), Madurai, and the Tahsildar, Peraiyur taluk, to inspect them and file a report to the Madurai Collector. The Madurai Collector should take appropriate action based on the report, the court directed.

The court issued the direction on the public interest litigation petition filed by P. Murugan of T. Krishnapuram in Peraiyur taluk. He is a member of the Iyarkai Meetpu Kulu Nanbargal. He complained that in the recent past, several agricultural lands in the region were converted to brick kilns/chambers which were functioning illegally.

The petitioner said that his village falls within the prohibited area for such activities under the Indian Forest Act, 1927. The illegally functioning brick kilns/chambers were a serious threat to the environment. Though several representations were made by the members of the Iyarkai Meetpu Kulu Nanbargal to the authorities, no appropriate action was taken by the authorities against the illegally functioning brick kilns/chambers, except a few cases being registered, he said.

The petitioner said that appropriate action should be taken by the authorities to restrain the unlicensed brick kilns/chambers from functioning in the region. Necessary steps should be taken by the authorities to protect the environment, he said.

