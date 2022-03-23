HC initiates suo motu proceedings based on 70-year-old man’s letter 

Taking cognisance of a letter written to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court by a 70-year-old man from Madurai, addressed to Justice S. M. Subramaniam, the court has initiated suo motu proceedings based on the letter.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam took suo motu cognisance of a letter written to the High court by Packiam Sikkandar. He said R. Chandrasekaran, a government servant from Pattukkottai in Thanjavur district had accumulated wealth disproportionate to the known sources of income.

Packiam Sikkandar said Chandrasekaran who was working in the Registration Department purchased several properties in and around Thanjavur district in a short span of 10 years.

He said that Chandrasekaran served in the Civil Supplies Corporation from 2000-2002 in Pattukkottai. He was dismissed for committing serious irregularities with regard to the paddy stored at the Civil Supplies godown.

Subsequently, he worked as a clerk at the Collectorate office. He then joined the Highways Department on a temporary basis and later served in the Registration Department. From 2010 he was serving as Sub-Registrar (in-charge) and was due to retire from service in June, 2022.

He said that he had lodged a complaint against Chandrasekaran and all details regarding the properties were submitted to the Office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. But, no action was taken based on the complaint.

Taking into account the letter sent to the court, Justice Subramaniam directed the Registry to treat the complaint as a suo motu writ petition. The court sought response from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption authorities. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till March 30.